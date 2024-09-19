© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Highlights From The 2024 National Book Festival

Published September 19, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
Antique books line the shelves at Maggs Bros antiquarian booksellers in London.
JUSTIN TALLIS
/
AFP via Getty Images
Antique books line the shelves at Maggs Bros antiquarian booksellers in London.

Book festivals are special events where authors are celebrities and audiences are bookworms ready to nerd out among their our own.

Every year, more than 100 of these festivals take place nationwide. And one of the largest is in the nation's capital, hosted by the world's biggest library: The Library of Congress.

We take you to the National Book Festival, which happened on Aug. 24 in Washington D.C., and bring you moments from authors such as Erik Larson, Tamron Hall, and Rebecca Yarros.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

