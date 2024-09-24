Bipartisan Congressional Resolution Designates October 23 as Public Radio Music Day

Friday, September 20, 2024; Washington, D.C. - Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Mark Amodei (R-NV), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) yesterday introduced a bipartisan resolution (H.R. Res 1491) marking October 23, 2024, as Public Radio Music Day. This resolution celebrates the important role of local public radio music stations bringing communities together and supporting music education, artist discovery, and preservation of the local music culture across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

The resolution highlights the unique service of public radio music for rural communities by increasing music discovery options for rural audiences and enabling musicians in rural communities to reach a broader audience.

“When I was in college, I loved working at my university’s radio station,” said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. “Public radio stations are an incredible source of entertainment and education, providing listeners across the United States a gateway to the world. The diversity of their innovative programming is an unparalleled public service which I am proud to celebrate with this resolution designating October 23rd, 2024, as Public Radio Music Day.”

“Public radio unites communities nationwide through the shared enjoyment of music discovery,” said Rep. Mark Amodei. “Their efforts give artists a platform to be broadcasted on a national stage and ensure everyone has access to emerging musical talents. I’m proud to champion the resolution dedicating October 23 as a day to celebrate the industry’s success.”

The noncomMUSIC Alliance, in partnership with the Alliance of Rural Public Media, will host the fifth annual event with public radio music stations nationwide. The Public Radio Music Day 2024 theme is “Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast.” The celebration highlights how public radio music unites communities around a shared love of music and local artists, and reaches across the country to serve urban and rural communities alike. On this day, we will recognize why over 24 million Americans listen to noncommercial music stations each week to connect with new music, genres, and local artists.

“Public radio is a link to the unique sounds and styles of communities large and small across the country” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer. “It is only fitting to celebrate these contributions with an official designation of Public Radio Music Day.”

“Public radio has been an indispensable pillar of American life, providing not only entertainment but education, information, and a shared cultural experience that connects communities across our nation," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. "I am proud to support this bipartisan, bicameral legislation to designate October 23 as Public Radio Music Day, recognizing the invaluable role this public service plays in shaping our nation's discourse, enriching lives, and fostering unity.”

About the noncomMUSIC Alliance: The noncomMUSIC Alliance, with more than 200 partner public radio stations, celebrates noncommercial, nonprofit, local public radio’s role in connecting artists with the communities that enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliance’s primary aim is to bring diverse noncommercial music constituencies together, amplify their voices, and inform others – particularly public policy makers – about the need to support public radio’s role in local communities across the United States.

