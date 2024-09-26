Ivan Cornejo: Tiny Desk Concert

Whether in a stadium of 75,000 or behind a desk in an office building, Ivan Cornejo sings two notes and the heart quiets. His voice invites harmony, reflection, llorando, gritando — whatever the listener needs to feel whole again.

The 20-year-old Mexican American has emerged as a happy anomaly in recent years — a singer-songwriter who not only captivates audiences with excruciatingly descriptive lyricism but also invokes an ancestral wisdom. Cornejo voices the pains of adolescence in styles and sounds that refuse to fit boxes; he communicates in a language that makes fans feel both different and true.

The singer, endearingly nervous at the Tiny Desk, found a perfect home in the intimate space for some rockier arrangements of his hit “Ya Te Perdí” and a softer performance of the genre-pushing “Baby Please.” He ends the show with a performance of “J.,” which he dedicates to the girl who broke his heart. In Cornejo’s infinite shades of blue, we all find ourselves a little grateful for heartbreak.

SET LIST

“Aquí Te Espero”

“Baby Please”

“Mirada”

“Ya Te Perdí”

“J.”

MUSICIANS

Ivan Cornejo: vocals

Gonzalo Cordero Riquelme: guitar

Ricardo Ramos: guitar

Edgar Alejandro Cornejo: bass

Pepe Hidalgo Ramos:drums

Special thanks to: Rob Trujillo

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Josh Newell

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

