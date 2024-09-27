© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The Coast Guard save a man and his dog from a sinking boat off the coast of Florida

By Rachel Treisman
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (@USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
U.S. Coast Guard District Seven via AP
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (@USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

Follow NPR's live updates for the latest on the impact of the 2024 storm.

Before Helene even made landfall in Florida, authorities conducted a dramatic rescue operation: The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man whose sailboat started taking on water off the coast of Sanibel Island.

His dog, wearing a fluorescent life vest, was with him too.

Both were brought to safety and reported to be in good medical condition.

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of Hurricane Helene, September 27, 2024.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
