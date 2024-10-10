© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Mental health experts hit the streets for new program

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:14 AM EDT
Syracuse Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens talks about fighting the opioid crisis with staff members from Helio Health.
A new effort is underway to fight the opioid epidemic in Syracuse.

Syracuse Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens said it’s no secret that there are people in the city who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

"We may see them in our neighborhoods. We may see them as we're walking downtown in their neighborhood parks,” she said. “For the vast majority of us, our hearts go out, and people ask the question of City Hall all the time, 'What can be done to help?'"

Now, Owens said the city is stepping up its efforts, through a partnership with Helio Health. The Syracuse Crisis Intervention Prevention Program, or SCIPP, will send two-person trained response teams to canvas the city.

They’ll work to reduce overdose deaths, divert unnecessary emergency room visits, and connect people to services to help. Helio Service Director Tania Lyons said this expands existing programs.

"We've added a couple of teams and changed the model to be ‘boots on the ground’ traveling around the city on a day-to-day basis instead of a reactive waiting for crisis calls to come in," Lyons said.

SCIPP teams will be canvassing the city from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The state provided the money for the program, using opioid relief settlement funds.
Regional NewsHelio HealthSharon OwensCity of Syracuse
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
