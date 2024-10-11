© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Monday — Friday: Making the most of the workweek

Published October 11, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
Week in, week out, we work. But what can we do to not lose ourselves in the 9-to-5 grind? This hour, we question how long we work, why we valorize work, and what good leadership looks like.

Guests include executive coach Anne Morriss, economist Juliet Schor, social psychologist Azim Shariff and political scientist Margaret Levi.

Original broadcast date: September 22, 2023

This episode was produced by Harsha Nahata, James Delahousseye, Fiona Geiran, Chloee Weiner and Laine Kaplan-Levenson. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Katie Monteleone and Matthew Cloutier. Our audio engineers were Gilly Moon and Ko Takasugi-Czernowin.

Copyright 2024 NPR

