The trouble with water discounts

By Stephen Bisaha,
Darian Woods, Corey Bridges, Kate Concannon
Published October 11, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

The problem of how to price water is a perennial conundrum. Water is an essential limited resource that everyone needs, so how do you price it so everyone can afford it while making sure that utilities have enough revenue to fix their aging systems?

Today on the show, we find out why it's so hard to price water and how a city's solution led to a threat to cut off thousands of residents from a popular welfare program.

You can read more about the fight over water prices here.

Darian Woods
Darian Woods
Corey Bridges
Kate Concannon