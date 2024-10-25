The mysteries that lie beneath

From our planet's underwater caves to its ancient soils, there are entire worlds right beneath our feet. This hour, we explore the subterranean forces that shape our lives above the ground.

Guests include cave diver Jill Heinerth, death care advocate Katrina Spade, soil scientist Asmeret Asefaw Berhe and paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim.

Original broadcast date: March 11, 2022

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone, James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier, Sylvie Douglis and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Rachel Faulkner and Katie Simon. Our audio engineer is Brian Jarboe.

