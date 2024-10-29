© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Onscreen cannibalism and our hunger for love

By Brittany Luse,
Neda UlabyLiam McBainBarton GirdwoodJessica PlaczekJasmine Romero
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:41 PM EDT
Sebastian Stan in Fresh - a fresh take on the meat market of dating.
Courtesy of Hulu
Sebastian Stan in Fresh - a fresh take on the meat market of dating.

For the third and final installment of our Trilogy of Terror series, host Brittany Luse turns her attention to the ultimate taboo: cannibalism. Cannibalism stories have gotten big recently: it's in The Last of Us, Society of the Snow and Yellowjackets. She's joined by NPR Arts Desk reporter Neda Ulaby to dig deeper into three cannibalism films. They break down how versatile the trope is, what it says about how we consume – and how we love.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Barton Girdwood
Jessica Placzek
Jasmine Romero