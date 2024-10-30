ICYMI: Kamala Harris' Final Major Campaign Address

Less than one week from election day, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her final address to a crowd of more than 75,000 in Washington D.C.

That number is according to the Harris campaign. Last night's rally was held at the Ellipse, the park south of the White House. It's also the site where former President Donald Trump held his rally on Jan. 6 of 2021.

It was an event alluded to by the vice president, who focused her address on the differences between herself and Trump.

The race between Harris and Trump remains tight less than a week from Election Day, and at least 50 million Americans have already voted. How far did Vice President Harris's messaging last night go?

