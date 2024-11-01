Firefighters battle large brush fire in Lansing, Ithaca

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as information becomes available.

Firefighters in parts of Lansing and Ithaca in Tompkins County faced multiple brush fires Friday night in the East Shore drive area, from Cayuga Heights road to the Ithaca city line near Stewart Park.

A statement from Tompkins County said as of 11:30 p.m. the fire had been brought under control, with some firefighting crews still addressing hotspots.

The county said no homes were affected in the area, which included about eight to ten acres between the 1300 block of East Shore Drive and the 900 block of Cayuga Heights Road. No evacuation orders were issued.

One firefighter was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other personnel were treated at the scene.

Multiple fire departments from across Tompkins County and surrounding counties assisted in fighting the brush fires. The New York State Forest Rangers responded to the scene as well.

The county said the sprawling fire began as separate brush fires that were exacerbated by windy and dry conditions. The first call came into Tompkins County 911 just before 7:30pm.

The New York State police are investigating what sparked the brush fire.

The dry fall weather has prompted concern over a heightened risk of brush fires in recent days . Local governments in parts of New York state, including Tioga County, have enacted “burn bans,” prohibiting residents from starting fires on their properties.

Earlier this week, the Ithaca Fire Department extinguished another brush fire that had grown out of control on Enfield Falls road.

Copyright 2024 WSKG