SU's Whitman School launches program to give students hands-on investment experience

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:39 AM EST
SU Generic.jpg
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO

Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management has launched a program which offers students a hands-on startup investment experience.

The Orange Business Angel Network will connect students with angel investors that have a history with Syracuse University. Classes begin this semester for students who are part of the program.

"The students who are taking a class will get to go through and do a lot of the evaluation and assessment and due diligence as to whether this is, you know, high potential, low potential, do some market research, some industry research," said Whitman Dean Alex McKelvie. "Then the angel investors who come in will then look to support the students doing their work and get pitched those ideas, and then decide whether they want to invest or not."

McKelvie said finding these investors can often be difficult.

"A lot of the time they have a hard time finding angels," he said. "You can't just, say, Google 'Angel Investor.' It's really hard to find the right people. And so what this does is it helps to facilitate entrepreneurs looking to bring in angel investors by applying to this program."

The angel investors have connections to Syracuse University and are SEC-accredited. McKelvie said they will not only offer investments, but act as mentors to students. They’ll focus on companies that have growth potential.

"There tends to be some tech, there tends to be some health care, there tends to be some personal services. But these are ideas, these are our young ventures that have the opportunity to grow. Grow with profitability, grow, prove that there's a customer market, that there's demand for the product, that the companies themselves can establish themselves."

McKelvie says while other universities have programs like this, Syracuse’s is the only one that has angels connected to the school.
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
