Why the US government is buying more apples than ever before

By Alan Jinich ,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
Garland Elliott checks on trees in his orchard in West Virginia, which he's closing at the end of the year. Apple growers across the U.S. are having difficulty finding a market for their apples. (Alan Jinich for NPR.)
Alan Jinich
/
For NPR
Garland Elliott checks on trees in his orchard in West Virginia, which he's closing at the end of the year. Apple growers across the U.S. are having difficulty finding a market for their apples. (Alan Jinich for NPR.)

For the second year in a row, the U.S. government is buying the largest quantity of apples in its history because there are not enough consumers and processors who want to buy them. Today on the show, an abundance of apples and why some apple growers are getting out of the game altogether.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Alan Jinich
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
Julia Ritchey
Julia Ritchey is an audio journalist with 15 years experience reporting, editing and podcasting all over the country. She's reported from eight states and all four U.S. time zones, most recently at Nashville Public Radio, Tennessee's largest NPR affiliate, overseeing the station's policy, environmental and education beats.
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money. She leads this small, collaborative team of hosts, reporters and producers in making sense of crucial, but often complex and confusing, economic news in just 10 minutes a day.