A whole lot of states are voting about ... voting

Voters in more than a dozen states — including the swing states of Arizona and Nevada — are set to decide on far-reaching changes to how their elections are run.

Arizona, Nevada and other states will vote on whether to change from partisan primaries to nonpartisan primaries, and whether to enact ranked choice voting. (Alaska, on the other hand, will vote on abandoning those reforms.)

Ethan Miller / Getty Images / Getty Images Clark County Election Department poll workers check in voters at a table as people vote at the Meadows Mall on Oct. 21, in Las Vegas, Nev.

"Never before have we seen this many initiatives on the ballot in one year to reimagine how we elect our leaders," Nick Troiano — founding executive director of Unite America, which invests in nonpartisan electoral reform — told NPR's Ashley Lopez in September.

A number of mainly Republican-led states are also voting on explicit noncitizen voting bans.

