Bomb threats were called in to polling places in multiple states; some counties extended hours

By Benjamin Swasey,
Camila DomonoskeXimena Bustillo
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:02 PM EST
An election staffer works at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Tuesday in Atlanta, Ga.
John Bazemore
/
AP
An election staffer works at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Tuesday in Atlanta, Ga.

Voting hours have been extended by up to 45 minutes at five locations in Georgia's Fulton County, after hoax bomb threats that officials tied to Russian sources.

While threats are out of the ordinary, these sorts of court-ordered poll extensions happen in certain places every election.

In Pennsylvania's Cambria County, for instance, polls are extended to 10 p.m. ET after issues cropped up scanning ballots:

Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.