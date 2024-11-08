Food writer and chef J. Kenji López-Alt

J. Kenji López-Alt is a food writer and chef.

He is the child of two scientists, and he approaches cooking with a methodical, careful approach. A lot of his recipes perfect the staples: steak, potatoes, beans, eggs, mayo, and mushroom soup.

If you are a home cook, odds are you have a recipe from Kenji you swear by. In 2015, he compiled a lot of his signature recipes in his award winning book The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science. He has also written for the New York Times, Cook's Illustrated, Serious Eats, and many more.

López-Alt followed up The Food Lab with a very different kind of cookbook. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques is a book about everything and anything when it comes to cooking with woks. In its nearly 700 pages you'll find not only recipes but a guide to acquainting, understanding and eventually mastering one of the most versatile pans in the kitchen.

When López-Alt joined us he talked with Jesse about the book and some of his favorite meals to make with a wok. Plus, he talked about how he balances inclusivity and appropriation when making recipes from other countries.

The holidays are coming up – if you're looking for some new recipes to try, some of our favorites at Bullseye include López-Alt's roasted potatoes, chocolate chip cookies and standing prime rib. Making your own mayonnaise the López-Alt way only takes two minutes!

A version of this interview originally aired in March of 2022.

