Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over sex abuse scandal

The Archbishop of Canterbury, spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion, has resigned over his handling of a sex abuse scandal.

An investigation found that Justin Welby failed to inform authorities about serial physical and sexual abuse.

Welby said that he was first informed of abuse allegations in 2013, when he was appointed Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior leader of the Church of England. Welby said he was told the police had been notified.

He said he believed that an appropriate resolution would follow, but apologized for failing to ensure that the accusations were "energetically investigated."

According to a report released last week, John Smyth abused more than 100 boys and young men, beginning in the 1970s.

In a statement Welby said he "must take personal and institutional responsibility" for failing to properly report the abuse.

"I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church," Welby said. "As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse."

As Archbishop of Canterbury, Welby was the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion, a global body of churches rooted in the Church of England. The Episcopal Church is the U.S. branch of the communion.

Welby had been under increasing pressure to resign over his handling of the accusations against Smyth.

On Monday, Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley called on Welby to resign, telling the BBC that taking that step would "be a very clear indication that a line has been drawn."

"I think rightly people are asking the question 'Can we really trust the Church of England to keep us safe?'" Hartley said. "And I think the answer at the moment is 'No.'"

Andrew Morse — a survivor of Smyth's abuse — says that Welby's resignation is a chance for the church to repair some of the damage with victims.



