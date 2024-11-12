Connie Chung is a TV legend. The first Asian American to host a major network news show. The second woman ever to sit in a network anchor's chair. She is an Emmy-winning newscaster and interviewer, having hosted the CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News, 20/20, Good Morning America, and Connie Chung Tonight.

She talks all about her career and life in her new book Connie: A Memoir. She writes about her time as a local newscaster here in Los Angeles, her childhood in and around D.C., her family's perilous journey to the U.S. from China, and some of her biggest interviews. You can pick it up from your local bookstore or online now.

/ Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing / Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing Connie: A Memoir

Connie talks all about her memoir on Bullseye, the sexism and racism she experienced in her early career, and the sheer drive it took to keep going. Plus, the legend of TV news marvels at the convenience of standing desks.

Copyright 2024 NPR