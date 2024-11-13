© 2024 WRVO Public Media
HTDE: Yes We Pecan, with Martha Stewart

Published November 13, 2024 at 8:27 AM EST
Are you pronouncing "pecan" correctly? Probably not. We can help.
Two roommates disagree about how to pronounce "pecan," so Mike and Ian call up Martha Stewart–and others–to help. Plus, an Italian town in the shadow of the Alps spent three months of the year without sunlight, until Mayor Pierfranco Midali decided to make his own sun.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White and Robert Neuhaus.

