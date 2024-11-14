© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Say Nothing' is a valiant effort at adapting a complex history

By Linda Holmes,
Andrew LimbongRoxana HadadiHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica ReedyLennon Sherburne
Published November 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Lola Petticrew in Say Nothing.
Rob Youngson
/
FX
Lola Petticrew in Say Nothing.

One night in Belfast in 1972, a mother of ten was abducted from her home in front of her children and never seen again. But the new FX series Say Nothing isn't just true crime – it's part of a more complex history. Because this particular woman was kidnapped and killed by members of the Irish Republican Army during the Troubles. And decades later, one of the women involved in her disappearance still grapples with her memories and whether to tell the truth about what happened.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Hafsa Fathima
