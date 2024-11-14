'Say Nothing' is a valiant effort at adapting a complex history

One night in Belfast in 1972, a mother of ten was abducted from her home in front of her children and never seen again. But the new FX series Say Nothing isn't just true crime – it's part of a more complex history. Because this particular woman was kidnapped and killed by members of the Irish Republican Army during the Troubles. And decades later, one of the women involved in her disappearance still grapples with her memories and whether to tell the truth about what happened.

