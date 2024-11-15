The Final Months Of Biden's Presidency

President Biden has a little more than 2 months until his term is up. The time between administrations is called a "lame duck period" for a reason.

So what bread crumbs could that Delaware duck look to finish off before exiting the pond?

Well, Biden officials are working on rushing out the last bits of aid to Ukraine before the end of his term. In the meantime, President-elect Donald Trump is building what will be his team for the next four years.

What will the next few months look like for the new administration and the one in its final days?

