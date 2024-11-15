© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The Price Israel and Lebanon are Each Paying for Their War on the Border

By Daniel Estrin,
Jane ArrafGreg Dixon
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:20 PM EST
Damage to a house in Shtula, a community which has been impacted by barrages of projectiles launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel on November 3.
Violeta Santos Moura
/
REUTERS
Damage to a house in Shtula, a community which has been impacted by barrages of projectiles launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel on November 3.

We bring you views from both sides of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon. Israel says they're closer to accomplishing their mission of pushing Hezbollah militants away from the border so that tens of thousands of Israelis can safely return to the area. Our correspondent visits the tense borderland and finds a dramatically changed landscape.

And in Lebanon, intense Israeli airstrikes since September have taken their toll. And recently, strikes have occurred deeper in the country, far away from the fighting, endangering and killing displaced Lebanese civilians. We go to the site of a recent attack.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
Greg Dixon
