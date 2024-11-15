The Price Israel and Lebanon are Each Paying for Their War on the Border

We bring you views from both sides of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon. Israel says they're closer to accomplishing their mission of pushing Hezbollah militants away from the border so that tens of thousands of Israelis can safely return to the area. Our correspondent visits the tense borderland and finds a dramatically changed landscape.

And in Lebanon, intense Israeli airstrikes since September have taken their toll. And recently, strikes have occurred deeper in the country, far away from the fighting, endangering and killing displaced Lebanese civilians. We go to the site of a recent attack.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

