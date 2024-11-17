© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Economics of Everyday Things: Pizza (Box) Time!

By Adrian Ma,
Zachary CrockettKate Concannon
Published November 17, 2024 at 8:59 AM EST
Freakonomics

Today, we're sharing an episode of a podcast that we've enjoyed, and think you will, too! It's called The Economics of Everyday Things. It's made by the Freakonomics Radio Network and on each of its episodes, host Zachary Crockett uncovers the hidden stories behind ordinary things! Stock photos, girl scout cookies, and cashmere sweaters, you name it.

In this episode, you're about to hear Zachary crack the lid open on ... the humble pizza box.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org

.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Zachary Crockett
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money. She leads this small, collaborative team of hosts, reporters and producers in making sense of crucial, but often complex and confusing, economic news in just 10 minutes a day.