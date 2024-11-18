© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Clever kitchen hacks from 'Bake Off' judge Prue Leith

Published November 18, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST
Ant Duncan/Carnival Publishing

Chef and TV host Prue Leith may be an exacting judge with the bakers on The Great British Bake Off. But when it comes to the rest of us, she thinks we could all cut ourselves a bit of slack in the kitchen. That's the idea behind her new cookbook, Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom. It includes flavorful and simple recipes — but also dozens of practical cooking hacks from her 65-year culinary career. From peeling garlic to rescuing over-whipped cream, she offers strategies that can help you reduce waste and prepare tricky foods with ease.

