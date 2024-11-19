NPR launches new series 'Seeking Common Ground: Conversations Across the Divide'

November 19, 2024; Washington, D.C.— This week, NPR is featuring stories and conversations taking a closer look at how people across the country are finding common ground on important issues despite their differences. Seeking Common Ground: Conversations Across the Divide will include stories on broadcast shows, podcasts, and NPR.org.

Through collaboration with Member stations, public radio journalists spoke with Americans from all backgrounds about how they are working together to navigate ideological and political differences. The week will also feature stories sharing how universities and religious institutions are addressing these challenges, and even how neuroscience and psychology can offer strategies to help during conversations about conflicting viewpoints.

"The stories from Seeking Common Ground intentionally look at people who disagree, yet some are finding ways to have constructive dialogue," said Edith Chapin, NPR Senior Vice President, Editor in Chief and acting Chief Content Officer. "The series provides insight into the lives and beliefs of a broad range of communities where different viewpoints coexist."

Series stories are appearing on Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend All Things Considered, the podcasts, Short Wave and UpFirst, and in the NPR newsletter. Some of the topics include:

How Washington's lieutenant governor is working with a local university to improve debate and policymaking in a more civically healthy way

Former Southern Baptist presidents doing racial reconciliation work in the deep South

How community chorus members in rural Colorado are finding understanding through music despite their political and ideological differences

Religious leaders in Louisiana bringing together people of faith to address community problems

How a conservative radio host and liberal politician began a friendship beyond their opposing viewpoints

About NPR

Media contact:

Danielle Wilson, NPR, mediarelations@npr.org

