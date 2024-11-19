The Contenders, Vol. 21: The songs we can't stop playing this week

All year long we've been keeping a running list of our favorite songs. We call them contenders because they're tracks we love so much they're in the running for a spot on our final, best-of-2024 lists. We'll be posting those final, year-end lists starting the first week of December. But, before then, we've got one more update to our contenders list that includes the cathartic rock of Kassie Krut, a nerve-settling collaboration between the singers SOAK and Gordi, Katy J Pearson, Ethel Cain and more.

NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Kassie Krut: "Reckless," from Kassie Krut

2. Gordi: "Reverie," from Lunch At Dune

3. Katy J Pearson: "Save Me," from Someday, Now

4. Freak Slug: "Ya Ready," from I Blow Out Big Candles

5. Hildegard: "Bach In Town," from Jour 1596

6. Ethel Cain: "Punish" (single)

Copyright 2024 NPR