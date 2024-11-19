© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The Contenders, Vol. 21: The songs we can't stop playing this week

By Hazel Cills,
Robin Hilton
Published November 19, 2024 at 9:03 AM EST
Freak Slug's "Ya Ready," from her latest album, I Blow Out Big Candles, is one of the tracks we can't stop playing this week.
El Hardwick
/
Courtesy of the artist
Freak Slug's "Ya Ready," from her latest album, I Blow Out Big Candles, is one of the tracks we can't stop playing this week.

All year long we've been keeping a running list of our favorite songs. We call them contenders because they're tracks we love so much they're in the running for a spot on our final, best-of-2024 lists. We'll be posting those final, year-end lists starting the first week of December. But, before then, we've got one more update to our contenders list that includes the cathartic rock of Kassie Krut, a nerve-settling collaboration between the singers SOAK and Gordi, Katy J Pearson, Ethel Cain and more.

NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Kassie Krut: "Reckless," from Kassie Krut
2. Gordi: "Reverie," from Lunch At Dune
3. Katy J Pearson: "Save Me," from Someday, Now
4. Freak Slug: "Ya Ready," from I Blow Out Big Candles
5. Hildegard: "Bach In Town," from Jour 1596
6. Ethel Cain: "Punish" (single)

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
