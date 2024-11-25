NPR's 'Trump's Terms' podcast examines President Trump's plans for his second term

November 25, 2024; Washington, D.C. – Following the 2024 presidential election, the major criminal trials against Donald Trump have effectively ended. Now, as President Trump prepares for his second term, NPR is launching Trump's Terms, a new podcast that examines Trump's return to Washington.

Driven by the news, Trump's Terms will publish multiple episodes a week and feature the best of NPR's reporting and analysis. Hosted by Scott Detrow, the podcast will start with a focus on the people wielding power in President Trump's second administration and the policies they are pursuing. From his closest political advisors to Cabinet secretaries and top military leaders, we explore who they are, what they believe, and how they'll govern. NPR is following their path to power — and exploring how their ideas could become reality.

Listen to the trailer here.

"We saw with Trump's Trials and Coronavirus Daily that there is an appetite for targeted, efficient, fact-based news coverage in the podcast space," said Beth Donovan, NPR's senior director for News and Daily Habit podcasts. "No one does that better than NPR."

Trump's Terms is the next chapter after Trump's Trials , the weekly podcast that recapped the inquiries, trials and criminal probes previously faced by President-elect Trump.

Listen to Trump's Terms wherever you get your podcasts. To listen to every episode of Trump's Terms sponsor-free, sign up for Trump's Terms+ at plus.npr.org .

About Scott Detrow

Scott Detrow is the weekend host of All Things Considered, and a co-host of the Consider This podcast. In this role Detrow contributes to the weekday All Things Considered broadcasts, and regularly hosts NPR's live special coverage of major news stories. Detrow also hosted Trump's Trials, NPR's weekly recap of the multiple court cases faced by Donald Trump.

