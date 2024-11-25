"Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, can relate to being viewed as different.

Just in time for the holiday blockbuster season, Wicked, the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, hits theaters on Friday.

Stage and screen actor Cynthia Erivo plays the Wicked Witch of the West with Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch of the North and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Erivo about the role that she says is a "dream" come true.

