Trump's plans for the housing market

By Adrian Ma,
Angel CarrerasKate Concannon
Published November 26, 2024 at 9:04 AM EST
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images

Across the U.S., millions of people are feeling the burden of high housing costs. During his campaign, president-elect Donald Trump promised to do something about that. But what exactly is that something?

Today on the show, NPR's business correspondent, Laurel Wamsley, explains Trump's ideas for the housing market.

