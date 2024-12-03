Joe Biden pardons his son. Is that justice?

Hunter Biden no longer has to worry about going to prison.

That's because his father President Joe Biden pardoned him with just weeks left in his presidency. The President's son was convicted in June on federal gun charges. Hunter Biden lied about his addiction to crack cocaine when he purchased a gun. And he pleaded guilty in September for failing to pay more than a million dollars in federal taxes.

The younger Biden was due to be sentenced in both cases later this month.

President Biden has granted his son a sweeping pardon. What will that mean for his legacy... and for the future of presidential pardons?

