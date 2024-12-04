Trump's Defense pick Hegseth is under scrutiny. But he says he's 'not going anywhere'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, is facing major headwinds in his quest to get Senate approval to get the job, bogged down by an avalanche of bad headlines.

Hegseth is fighting to keep his nomination on track, telling reporters on Capitol Hill that Trump had encouraged him to stick with it. "I spoke to the president-elect this morning. He said, 'Keep going. Keep fighting, behind you all the way,'" Hegseth said.

On Wednesday, his mom Penelope Hegseth took the unusual step of going on "Fox & Friends" to make a plea for her son, speaking directly to the camera, saying she wanted to set the record straight about a damning email she sent to her son about his treatment of women.

It just one in a series of negative reports about Hegseth, including that he secured a nondisclosure agreement and paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault after a 2017 incident. Hegseth has denied the allegations, but his attorney confirmed that he reached a settlement with the woman.

The pick of Hegseth, 44, has also been scrutinized because of his relative lack of experience. The post is usually filled by people who have served on Capitol Hill, industry or the highest ranks of the officer corps.

I’m doing this for the warfighters, not the warmongers.



The Left is afraid of disrupters and change agents. They are afraid of @realDonaldTrump—and me. So they smear w/ fake, anonymous sources & BS stories. They don’t want truth.



Our warriors never back down, & neither will I. pic.twitter.com/nDQ5aUlv7i — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 4, 2024

What Hegseth's mom said on Fox News

The New York Times reported on Friday that Penelope Hegseth had called her son "an abuser of women" in an email she sent to him in 2018 while he was going through an acrimonious divorce with his second wife,

"I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years)," she said in that email , as published by The Times.

In her Fox News interview, Hegseth didn't dispute the veracity of the email, but she said it was sent in a fit of anger and that within hours she had retracted it and apologized to her son.

"It was a very emotional time," Hegseth said. "There's emotions. We say things, and I wrote that in haste. I wrote that with deep emotions. I wrote that as a parent."

Pete Hegseth's mom on Fox and Friends this morning defending her son. She points out that she sent an emotional email, and then apologized two hours later.



The media never talks about the apology because they're trying to destroy him, not tell the truth. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 4, 2024

Hegseth said she had asked to appear on the program to send a message to Trump — and to the senators in Washington who her son was meeting with this week.

"He's a changed man and I just hope people will get to know who Pete is today, especially our dear female senators, that you would listen to him," she said in the interview. "Listen with your heart to the truth of Pete."

It was friendly territory. Until getting the nod, Hegseth had been a host of "Fox & Friends Weekend."

PENELOPE HEGSETH: @PeteHegseth is "the most faithful patriot of this country ... he has fought and almost died for his country. He's a good dad, he's an amazing son and father — and that's the Pete I want people to know." pic.twitter.com/3sgSVvfVm7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2024

Some of Trump's other picks are also facing scrutiny

Last month, Trump said he would nominate Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. But that pick ran into a firestorm of criticism. After insisting that meetings with senators had gone well, he withdrew his name. Trump replaced him with Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General who had served on his first impeachment defense team.

Tuesday night, Trump's pick to head the Drug Enforcement Administration — Hillsborough County, Fla. Sheriff Chad Chronister — announced he had withdrawn from the process, saying that "as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in" he concluded he must step aside.

Hegseth has been on Capitol Hill this week with his wife, taking meetings with senators to privately answer their questions. Only a handful have publicly expressed concerns about his nomination, but there is little room for disagreement because Republicans will have only a narrow majority in the Senate for confirmation votes.

"He obviously has a chance to defend himself here but some of this stuff is going to be difficult," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an interview with CBS News, referring to recent news reports about Hegseth that Graham called "very disturbing."

