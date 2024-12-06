© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Amy Adams discovers her inner canine in 'Nightbitch'

By Aisha Harris,
Cristina EscobarBedatri D. ChoudhuryMike KatzifLennon SherburneJessica Reedy
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:06 AM EST
Amy Adams in Nightbitch.
Searchlight Pictures
Amy Adams in Nightbitch.

The new movie Nightbitch stars Amy Adams as an exhausted stay-at-home mom to a toddler. Missing her career and frustrated by her inattentive husband (Scoot McNairy), her woes begin to manifest in a bizarre way: She transforms into a dog at night. She enjoys tapping into her animal instincts. But eventually, she's forced to confront her resentments toward motherhood and the lack of support from her husband.

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Cristina Escobar
Bedatri D. Choudhury
Mike Katzif
Lennon Sherburne
Jessica Reedy
