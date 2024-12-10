'If You Can Keep It': What The Trump's New Cabinet Means For America

President-elect Donald Trump is packing his administration with incredibly wealthy businesspeople. His picks make up what could be the wealthiest government in U.S. history – worth about $340 billion.

Watchdog groups are sounding the alarm, saying the business interests of many of these powerful picks are at odds with what's best for the American people.

Trump himself is again bringing financial conflicts into office, too. But this time, there are fewer guardrails to prevent abuses of power for his financial gain. Meanwhile, new Trump organization business deals are on the horizon.

Why does this all matter for the American people? And how can our government protect itself from financial conflicts at its highest levels of power?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR