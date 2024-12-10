Your date gave you 'The Ick?' That might be a YOU problem.

It's cuffing season: the time of year where the weather cools down and folks look for a warm body to cuddle up with. But we're getting into some of the less warm and fuzzy aspects of dating. For the next couple of weeks, we're kicking off cuffing season with some of the big questions about dating in our culture right now.

This week – so you got 'The Ick?' That feeling of disgust when someone your dating does this one thing that you just can't look past. You think it's about them, but is The Ick actually about you?

Brittany is joined by B.A. Parker, co-host of NPR's Code Switch, Corey Antonio Rose, a producer for It's Been A Minute, and Josh Rottman, associate professor of psychology and a disgust expert. They discuss what The Ick is and what it's really about.

