Here are the deadlines for mailing your holiday gifts to ensure they arrive on time

Christmas is less than two weeks away, which means time is running out for you to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones and ensure they receive them in time to open on Christmas morning.

Mail carriers say they are prepared for one of the busiest shipping times of the year. FedEx, in particular, says the company is committed to making it "easy, fast, and affordable for our customers."

"Consumers will inevitably feel the holiday rush due to five fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, and we're prepared to give our customers more peace of mind with enhanced visibility and accuracy in estimated delivery times," FedEx Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere says.

Here are the deadlines you need to know for getting gifts and greeting cards to your loved ones before Christmas Day.

Don't delay

The United States Postal Service (USPS) advises that the earlier you mail your items — greeting cards, packages and other gifts — the better.

If you plan to use the USPS and want your items to arrive within the U.S. before Christmas, they should be mailed by Dec. 21. If sending items to Alaska or Hawaii, the deadline is Dec. 20. For international shipments, the deadline has passed for countries in Africa and Central/South America, but gifts to countries in Asia and Europe must be sent by Dec. 16.

The USPS also warns that mail service to Canada is currently suspended because of an ongoing strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

While Christmas is on Dec. 25, Hanukkah will begin at sunset on Christmas Day and is observed through Jan. 2. Kwanzaa will begin the day after Christmas through Jan. 1.

If you're using United Parcel Service (UPS) and want your items delivered by Christmas Eve, you can use UPS Next Day Air. However, you must ship within the U.S. and to Canada by Dec. 23, according to its shipping table. The carrier recommends that you calculate the cost and time of the delivery for your specific destination at ups.com/ctc .

FedEx says you have at least until Dec. 23 to ship your package within the U.S. for arrival before Christmas Eve but that depends on which service you use. That is also the last day to ship to Mexico, Canada, or Puerto Rico if you want your package there before Christmas Eve.

Check store hours and closing times

Store hours may vary depending on which carrier you use, so check their hours ahead of time and prepare for long lines as many people will be shipping last minute.

The USPS is closed on Christmas Day and will not deliver mail or packages. UPS will also be closed on Christmas Day, with no pick-up or delivery available. FedEx says its custom critical services, which handles shipments by the government, hazardous goods, high-value items and healthcare products, will be available on Christmas Day while all other locations and operations will be closed.

