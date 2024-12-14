'Wait Wait' for December 14, 2024: Live at Carnegie Hall with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

This week's show was recorded at Carnegie Hall with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and panelists Mo Rocca, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Wanted Man; The Labor of Love; Unclaimed Presents

Panel Questions

Conceal and Carry On

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about Bruce Springsteen in the news this week, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gets quizzed on the Supremes

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson plays our game called, "Supreme Court, Meet The Supremes" Three questions about Diana Ross.

Panel Questions

From Lunchables to Supperables; A Frosty Warning; Granny Versus The Scammers

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Matrimony Marathons; Suffering Succulents; Hello My Name is Princeton Yale Jr.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after unclaimed mail, what will be the next innovation in gift giving

