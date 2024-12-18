Felix Contreras' favorite albums and songs of 2024

I say this every year, but it does become more true: The width and breadth of what we loosely call Latin music is astounding. In fact, this may be the year that I finally stop using that term altogether. Consider the stylistic gaps in these top 10 lists: Mexican American country/Americana, jazz, Puerto Rican folk music, Barcelona-based experimental acoustic music, an ethereal film soundtrack from a Brazilian classical cellist and a couple of Afro Caribbean-based burners — it truly defies any categorization.

And because my listening diet crosses genres, I also included a couple of genre-defying artists who do not have Latin American roots. But what ties them all together, when I line them up and select shuffle, is a deeply sincere drive to exist both inside and outside of genres, to test the outer and inner limits of creativity — that always feeds my search for the sound I didn't know I needed in my life.

My top 10 albums of 2024

Wyatt Flores, Welcome to the Plains

Carin León, Palabra de To's

Amaia Miranda, Mientras viva brilla

Dom La Nena, LA VIE DE MA MÈRE

Gaby Moreno, Dusk

Rodrigo Recabarren, Pablo Menares & Yago Vazquez, Familia

Fabiola Méndez, Flora Campesina

Lucia Fumero, Folklore I

Shabaka, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace

Arooj Aftab, Night Reign

My top 10 songs of 2024

Damaris Bojor, "No es normal"

Sheila E. (feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar), "Bemba Colorá"

Andres Levin (feat. Los Van Van, Alain Pérez, Perdito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yissy Garcia, Yerba Buena, "Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso)"

Residente (feat. Sílvia Pérez Cruz & Penelope Cruz), "313"

The Mavericks (feat. Sierra Ferrell), "Moon & Stars"

Ana Tijoux, "Millonaria"

Lisa Morales, "Hermana"

Reyna Tropical, "Aquí Te Cuido"

Luis Muñoz, "Lords of War"

Juana Luna (feat. ELENI), "La Paloma"

