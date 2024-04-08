© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

See photos and video as the total solar eclipse passes through New York

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published April 8, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
Jason Smith
/
WRVO News
In the city of Oswego, totality left the area dark for several minutes, despite clouds,
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
1 of 12  — Eclipse 1.jpg
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
WRVO News
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
2 of 12  — IMG_1315.jpg
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
WRVO News
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
3 of 12  — IMG_5195.jpg
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
WRVO News
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
4 of 12  — IMG_5286.jpg
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
WRVO News
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
5 of 12  — IMG_5289.jpg
Total solar eclipse photos from around central New York.
WRVO News
6 of 12  — IMG_5223.jpg
WRVO News
7 of 12  — SU Quad.jpg
WRVO News
8 of 12  — Eclipse 2.jpg
WRVO News
9 of 12  — IMG_3761.JPG
WRVO News
NBT Bank Stadium, Syracuse, NY
10 of 12  — IMG_5293.jpg
NBT Bank Stadium, Syracuse, NY
WRVO News
Streetlights turn on during the total eclipse in Fulton, NY
11 of 12  — 20240408_152322.jpg
Streetlights turn on during the total eclipse in Fulton, NY
WRVO News / WRVO News
12 of 12  — IMG_3753.JPG
WRVO News

WRVO's Abby Connolly captured the Total Solar Eclipse at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse.
Tags
2024 Total Solar Eclipse 2024 CNY Eclipse2024 eclipseRegional News
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media