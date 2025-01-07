Our first guest of 2025 is the one and only Jude Law!

Law is 52 and has been acting since he was a teenager. The Talented Mr Ripley, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Holiday are just a few of the many films you've probably seen him in.

Jude Law is starting new year off strong. He's starring in a brand new Star Wars series called Skeleton Crew – in which Law plays a rogueish, force-using space man who works in cahoots with four children who have discovered an ancient spaceship on their home planet.

And he's also featured opposite Nicholas Hoult in The Order. It's a crime drama, based on a true story. Law plays Terry Husk. A veteran FBI agent who's traveled to the Pacific Northwest to take on a new case. He's following a string of robberies that he believes have ties to a neo-nazi terrorist group.

Jude Law joins the show to talk about joining the Star Wars universe and his new film The Order. He also shares insight into what it takes to pull off a good accent.

Copyright 2025 NPR