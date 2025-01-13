Is your favorite pop star spreading propaganda?

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter-themed NFL halftime show performance showcased Black Americana and drew in millions of viewers, but it left some viewers asking: is she America's greatest propagandist? And which version of America is she promoting?

Brittany Luse is joined by music and Black feminism scholar Daphne A. Brooks, and mass communication historian Nick Cull, to unpack what is and isn't propaganda, and how we can sift through political messaging to be more savvy consumers of media.

