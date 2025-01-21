© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doctors urge caution amid spike in respiratory illnesses in CNY

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:24 AM EST
Pexels

The risk of respiratory illness is high right now in central New York, and doctors are encouraging people in the community to take precautions.

Jana Shaw, MD, from Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, said she’s seeing the flu, RSV, and human metapneumovirus right now, and COVID-19 is also still circulating.

"It does put strain on the hospital because as you can imagine, we are full,” she said. “Moving beds and moving patients can be challenging because we want to make sure that everybody is taken care of and everybody is safe."

Shaw said many people can recover from viruses at home, but reach out to your doctor if you’re not starting to feel better in 3-5 days or if you develop new symptoms.

"You're coughing more. Your fever is higher. Your chest hurts more. You're unable to drink or eat. Those would be signs of your maybe having a complication of a viral infection, maybe a bacterial infection," Shaw said.

Shaw said to increase your chances of staying healthy, make sure you’re using good hygiene, and it’s not too late in the season to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

“Vaccines work very well,” she said. “They are very safe. They protect people from severe disease. They will protect people, children and adults, from ending up in the hospital, ending up in the ICU unit."

And Shaw said keep in mind, even if you are healthy and bounce back quickly from these viruses, children and people who are immunocompromised may not, so if you’re feeling sick, stay home or take other precautions to prevent spreading the illness.
Tags
Regional NewsSUNY Upstate Medical UniversityfluRSV
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain