'If You Can Keep It': Trump's Flurry Of Executive Orders

President Donald Trump issued a sweeping pardon of January 6 rioters within hours of taking office. The move came among dozens of other executive actions concerning things like remote work and immigration.

Trump took time to talk about those orders in his inauguration remarks, saying, "With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense."

The president is making good on repeated promises for what aides called "shock and awe" on his first day. We break down what this slew of orders means for the U.S.

