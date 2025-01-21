© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants

By Sarah McCammon,
Franco OrdoñezCarrie JohnsonXimena Bustillo
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:24 PM EST

Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Trump pardoned more than 1,500 people who had been charged with or convicted of crimes associated with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that sought to illegally keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Trump also signed executive actions related to immigration, including declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.