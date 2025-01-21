Trump pardons Jan. 6 defendants

Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Trump pardoned more than 1,500 people who had been charged with or convicted of crimes associated with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that sought to illegally keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Trump also signed executive actions related to immigration, including declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics

Copyright 2025 NPR