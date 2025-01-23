Is there an American oligarchy?

When Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday, he was flanked by billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

Also on the dais was Apple CEO Tim Cook, Open AI's CEO Sam Altman, and Bernard Arnault owner of L-V-M-H which owns luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton.

An American government closely aligned with money and power is something outgoing President Joe Biden warned about in his farewell address.

Oligarchy – A word that once more commonly referred to the super wealthy of Eastern Europe has reached the shores of the U.S. What could an American oligarchy mean for the U.S. government and its citizens?

