NYS to increase native seed supply, prioritize native plant use

A new state law will look to improve New York’s native seed supply. A move that experts say will help promote biodiversity and the agricultural markets.

According to the Cornell Botanic Gardens’ Director of Natural Areas Todd Bittner, the new legislation is a move in the right direction.

"It's a phenomenal thing," Bittner said. "Native plants are what our wildlife can evolve with here in New York State. They are required for food, shelter, it's important for people. They are beautiful and attractive. Resilience helps with so many different environmental and ecological services, clean water, clean air, pollinators and so on.”

The legislation was introduced by Senator Rachel May and looks to establish a grant program to support growth operations and mandates that the state must prioritize the use of native plants in land management. Bittner said other goals like addressing native seed supply needs across the state are what make this an important move. He said trying to meet the native seeds supply needs could also be a boost for local agriculture.

"If you think about the 'green jobs' this is right up there at the top of those,” Bittner said. "For a lot of places, trying to diversify the economic business practice you have in place makes a lot of sense and you can think about it in terms of small organic farms and farmers' markets and scale it up to actually hundreds or thousands of acres and production to kind of meet that need."

Bittner added while the bill does not include any funding, he's looking out for what kind of financial support could accompany the legislation.