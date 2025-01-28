Adam Scott is best known for his work in comedy. He played the calzone-obsessed accountant turned political consultant Ben Wyatt on Parks And Recreation. On the cult-hit Party Down he played the failed actor turned cater-waiter Henry. In Step Brothers, the scheming, evil and hilarious Derek.

If you're one of the many people watching the sci-fi dramedy Severance, you also know him as the show's protagonist Mark. Severance is set mostly at a company called Lumon Industries in a department where many of the workers have undergone a procedure called 'Severance'. Upon entering Lumon, workers have no memory of their lives outside the office and, upon leaving for the day, remember nothing about what happened on the inside. Its second season just kicked off on Apple TV+.

We're revisiting our conversation with Adam from when he had just wrapped the first season of the show. Adam talked with us about making Severance during the pandemic, and why it's exactly the type of role he's been waiting for since he first became an actor. Plus, what it was like to grow up in Santa Cruz and his first job as a taffy maker at Marini's Candies.

This interview originally aired in May 2022.

