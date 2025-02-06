Congressional Republicans OK with shifting power dynamics

Congress is supposed to hold the power of the purse. So what do Republicans in Congress think about what appears to be President Trump and Elon Musk's "cut first, ask later" approach?

This episode: White House correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondent Susan Davis, and congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

