Revenge of the Super Bowl Playlists: Philly Over Everybody

Last Sunday, Buck County-native Sabrina Carpenter gave a shoutout during her Grammy Award acceptance speech to Bala Cynwyd, the community on Philly's Main Line where she used to take voice lessons. Just like in 2018, that simply has to be a sign that the Birds are, once again, taking the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Here at World Cafe, our Philly-based team prides itself on its commitment to unbiased and fact-based music journalism ... except when it comes to the Birds.

It's been two years since the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head on the championship stage, and Philly is primed for its redemption arc. Last month, the Eagles set a new record for the most points ever scored during an NFC championship game, crushing the Washington Commanders 55-23. Jalen Hurts is at the top of his game, plus we have superstar running back Saquon Barkley on the field this year.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles high fives teammate Saquon Barkley #26 prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In that spirit, we've updated our "Superior Super Bowl Playlist" with tons of Philly G.O.A.T.s: Jill Scott, Hall & Oates, Boyz II Men, The Roots, The War on Drugs, The Delfonics, Alex G, and many more. Tune in as the sweet smell of an Eagles victory begins to waft through the air (or is that grease being smeared on the lamp posts down Broad Street?)

Either way, a win is imminent. We are sure of it. As sure as we are that Jason Kelce is the cooler brother. Or, that West Reading-born Taylor Swift secretly wears silver and midnight green under all that Chiefs red. Or, that it's spelled E-A-G-L-E-S. And, as sure as I am that World Cafe executive producer Bruce Warren (aka, my boss) will give all of us the following Monday off if — no, when — the Eagles claim their victory this Sunday.

Enjoy the tunes, and go Birds.

