'If You Can Keep It': Where Is The Resistance?

Published February 10, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) calls on reporters following the weekly Senate Democrat caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump has dominated the news cycle in the earliest days of office, firing off rounds of executive orders, turning billionaire Elon Musk loose on the federal workforce, and blitzing the press.

But where is the opposition? Democrats lost big in 2024, ceding control of the Senate, House, and the presidency to the GOP. But as Trump continues to swing big at our governing apparatus, they've been more passive than some Americans would like.

Where does the party go from here? And what sort of plan do they have to respond to Trump's plans for the next four years?

