Inside an underground facility where the U.S. tests nuclear weapons

The U.S. tested nuclear weapons until the early 1990s. Since then, scientists have been using supercomputers and experiments to simulate nuclear test detonations, without detonating any nukes. But there are signs the world's nuclear powers may be readying to test again: Russia, China and the U.S. are all upgrading their nuclear test sites.

NPR's science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel was among a small group of journalists allowed to tour an underground laboratory where this research happens.

Read more of science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel's reporting here.

Help shape the future of Short Wave by taking our survey: npr.org/shortwavesurvey

Interested in learning more about the science behind our daily lives? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Berly McCoy. Tyler Jones and Geoff Brumfiel checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR